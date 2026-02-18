2027: Tinubu Names Uba Sani Chief Mobiliser For Re-Election

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State as Renewed Hope Ambassador and deputy director-general for party outreach, engagement, and mobilization ahead of the 2027 election.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The President, as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appointed Governor Sani to the role for his salient leadership and organisational abilities,” the statement read.

“The governor’s responsibilities will include working in close collaboration with the director-general of Renewed Hope Ambassador and the party hierarchy, particularly the national chairman of the APC, to ensure harmony, inclusiveness, and strategic coordination across all levels of mobilisation and engagement architecture.”

Onanuga noted that Tinubu expects the Renewed Hope Ambassador and deputy director-general to galvanise, promote and disseminate the party’s programmes and policies, including milestones and achievements, thereby strengthening public confidence and reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.

Advertisement

According to him, in the letter conveying the appointment of Sani, Tinubu wrote: “The overall objective of your appointment is to ensure that the entire citizenry is aware of, understands, and ultimately supports our party and its candidates at all levels for broad national acceptance in the 2027 election.

“Preparation is critical and essential to achieving this outcome, and your leadership will be central to guiding this process effectively and strategically.”