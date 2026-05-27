‘Earthquake’ In Delta As Omo-Agege Joins NDC

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Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress and is set to announce his membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), THE WHISTLER has learnt.

A source close to the former Delta Central senator confirmed the development on Wednesday, saying Omo-Agege had resigned from the APC days ago but made his exit public on Wednesday.

“He has left APC. He will announce NDC soon,” the source told THE WHISTLER.

“He submitted his resignation on 22nd May and announced his exit from the APC today.”

“You can call it an earthquake because Omo-Agege was one of APC’s biggest political figures in Delta,” the source added.

According to the source, supporters and loyalists of the former senator will move to the NDC with him.

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In his resignation letter addressed to the APC chairman in Orogun Ward 2, Orogun, Ughelli North LGA, Omo-Agege said that after reviewing recent developments in the party in the state and consulting with his supporters, “it is clear my political objectives and those of my constituents are better served outside the APC.”

He added, “I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria.”

This comes 10 days after Omo-Agege lost the APC Delta Central senatorial primary to Senator Ede Dafinone.

Omo-Agege polled 3,643 votes in the primary held on May 17, while Dafinone scored 116,252 votes to secure the APC ticket for a second term.

His move to the NDC follows the high-profile defections of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the African Democratic Congress earlier this month.

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Obi and Kwankwaso had announced their move to the NDC on May 3, citing the need to “rescue Nigeria” from worsening insecurity and economic hardship.

Since then, the party has attracted a wave of political interest, including defections by federal lawmakers and opposition figures across several states.

The source told THE WHISTLER that pressure had already mounted on Omo-Agege in Delta State to abandon the APC after his primary defeat.

Days ago, an NDC chieftain in the state, Chief James Onosakponome, urged him to defect to the party and contest the 2027 governorship election instead of returning to the Senate.

Onosakponome argued that going back to the Senate would amount to a “political demotion” for a former deputy senate president and insisted Omo-Agege still controls a strong support base across Delta State.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified key aspects of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s 2027 election timetable.

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The ruling opened a window for aggrieved aspirants who lost their primary elections to switch parties.

The judgment affected timelines for party primaries, candidate substitution and nomination processes.

INEC has since appealed the ruling.