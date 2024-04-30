Abia Assembly Reconvenes To Take Action On Security Bill

The Abia State House of Assembly reconvened on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, addressing security concerns and advancing a bill to establish a Homeland Security Agency.

Hon. Ume Mattias Nwachi (Umunneochi) expressed gratitude to the Governor and the House for their support in improving security within his constituency.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, revealed a productive executive session with security agency heads, highlighting the House’s call for officer training, stricter disciplinary measures, and stakeholder town hall meetings to prevent future security incidents.

The House of Assembly significantly advanced H.A.B 13, the Abia State Homeland Security Agency Bill, 2024, sponsored by Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu, by passing it for second reading.

Proponents of the bill argue that it will address the state’s longstanding insecurity issues, particularly in rural areas.

The agency’s potential benefits include collaboration with local communities for intelligence gathering and crime prevention, assisting law enforcement in apprehending individuals suspected of criminal activity, disarming civilians in possession of illegal firearms, and protecting rural farms and preventing illegal mining activities.

The bill was referred to the joint committees of Security & Boundary Matters and Judiciary for further review and a report back to the House within two weeks.