Otti Announces Construction Of Umuahia Stadium

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The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced that construction of the proposed Umuahia Stadium City will commence before the end of the year, describing the ambitious project as a transformative sports and economic hub designed to drive investment, tourism and youth development in the state.

The Governor disclosed this on Sunday while hosting Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze and his entourage at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He stated that the state had completed the acquisition of land for the project and was currently carrying out necessary feasibility studies ahead of the official flag-off.

“We are making steady progress on the project and our target is to flag it off before the end of the year. The land has been acquired and the necessary technical evaluations are ongoing,” Otti said.

He stressed that the vision for the project goes beyond erecting a stadium, noting that the government is developing a comprehensive sports city that will combine recreation, hospitality, housing and commercial activities.

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“This is not just about building a football pitch and spectator stands. We are creating a sports city that will have the capacity to attract visitors, investors and sporting events from within and outside the state,” he stated.

According to him, the project will feature hotels, residential estates and other supporting infrastructure designed to stimulate economic activities and open up new investment opportunities.

“There will be hotels, housing developments and several other attractions around the facility. We want that entire corridor to become a centre of economic activity and growth,” he added.

The Governor called on Abians to take advantage of the opportunities the project would create.

“We encourage our people to come and invest. Whatever area of business interests you, there will be opportunities.

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“We are committed to creating an environment where investments can thrive,” Otti stated.

Otti also congratulated Chukwueze on his achievements in international football, describing him as an outstanding ambassador of Abia State and Nigeria.

“Let me also congratulate you for the great feat and for representing the State very well.

“You have continued to make Abia proud through your accomplishments on the global stage,” the Givernor noted.

The Governor assured the footballer of the government’s support and encouraged him to remain connected to his roots.

“Our doors are always open. If there is any way we can support you, pls let us know,” Otti assured.

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He further sympathised with Chukwueze over the passing of his mother, describing the loss as a painful experience.

Earlier, Samuel Chukwueze commended Governor Otti for what he described as the visible transformation taking place across the state.

The AC Milan star said he had closely followed developments in Abia and was impressed by the pace of infrastructural renewal.

“I have been seeing the projects and hearing people talk about the changes, but seeing them personally gave me a better appreciation of what is happening in the state,” Chukwueze said.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Umuahia, he noted that the improvements in road infrastructure and the general environment were impossible to ignore.

“When I returned to Umuahia, I could clearly see the difference. The roads are better, the city looks more organised and there is a noticeable level of development compared to what it used to be,” he noted.

Chukwueze also described the proposed Stadium City project as a visionary initiative capable of transforming sports in the state.

“This is the kind of project that can change the future of sports development. It will create opportunities for young talents and give them the facilities they need to grow and succeed,” he stated.

The football star reiterated his commitment to giving back to the state through youth-focused sports initiatives.

“I am passionate about helping young people discover and develop their talents. That is something I am already working on, and I hope to do even more in the future.

“It is my hometown and where I grew up. It made me who I am today and I cannot forget where I came from,” Chukwueze said.