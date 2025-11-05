Abia Govt Charges SME Microfinance Bank To Drive Economic Devt

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia state government has tasked the state’s SME Microfinance Bank to view their role as strategic to the broader economic transformation agenda of the present administration.

Secretary to the Abia State government, Professor Kalu, made the call when he received the board members of the SME Microfinance Bank, led by the Chairman, Sir Friday Ndu Eluwa, during a courtesy visit to his office in Umuahia.

The Abia chief scribe reiterated the state government’s commitment under Governor Alex Otti to reviving and repositioning financial institutions, especially those that directly impact small- and medium-scale enterprises, which he described as the backbone of Abia’s economy.

He encouraged the board to demonstrate unwavering dedication to getting the bank operational, stressing that if properly positioned, the SME Microfinance Bank would significantly boost entrepreneurship, trade, and overall economic activity in the state.

He also urged the board to articulate any challenges they are facing so the government can provide necessary support.

In his remarks, the Board Chairman, Sir Friday Ndu Eluwa, informed the SSG of the progress made so far toward the official takeoff of the bank and expressed gratitude to the state government for its continuous support.

He also solicited further collaboration to ensure a smooth commencement of operations.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Chief Executive Officer cum board member, Mr Chikezie Okeigbo, commended the state government for its encouragement and pledged the board’s commitment to delivering on its mandate.