Abia: Ikpeazu’s Anointed Governorship Candidate Picks PDP Nomination Form

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, who is the consensus governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof Uche Ikonne, on Wednesday picked the nomination form of his party ahead of the Abia State PDP Guber primaries holding in May 2022.

Prof Ikonne was accompanied by some of the foremost elders of Ukwa Ngwa, which include John Nwagborogwu, Hon Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe and many others.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, had at a secret meeting with the state assembly speaker, Chinedu Orji, among others, picked Prof Ikonne as the consensus governorship candidate of the party.

Ikonne hails from Agburuike-Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North, one of the three Ngwa LGAs in Abia Central senatorial district, also known as Umunneato.

Ikonne is a professor of Optometry.

The aftermath of the meeting which annointed Prof Ikonne led to the declaration by the state PDP, through its chairman, Asiforo Okere, that the guber slot had been zoned to both Abia Central and Abia North.

Meanwhile the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, has since urged “all Abians who are desirous of an end to imposition to disregard the purported zoning.”