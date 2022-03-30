Police Acquire Additional Drones To Tackle Insecurity

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has secured the acquisition of additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve surveillance operations and checkmate criminal activities in the country.

The acquisition visualises the mission of the IGP to integrate a police system that is technology-driven while enhancing its intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

A statement by the Force Acting Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi noted that the drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing aerial support to responding officers.

The statement stated, “The UAVs include an ALTI Transition, capable of covering up to 150km in a single flight with high endurance of up to 14 hours, and an Elistair Orion fixed-wing aircraft, capable of covering up to 92m altitude with high endurance of up to 50 hours and other sensitive and forensic-based features.

“These UAVs will be remotely operated by police pilots from the Police Airwing who have undergone specialized training from Engineers of the Elistair company, who were flown in from France at the instance of the IGP, for a week-long training schedule, and have acquired technical skills and requisite know-how in the operation and maintenance of the procured UAVs.

“So, the IGP Baba has, however, directed the immediate, adequate, and strategic deployment of these drones to areas prone to high-security breaches, for monitoring and intelligence gathering to tackle criminality headlong.”

He reiterated the firm determination of the Police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance police intelligence gathering capabilities and engage the application of cutting-edge technology in the fight against crime and criminality while seeking full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.

