ABUJA: Low Turn Out At #EndSARS Memorial Procession

Very few Abuja residents turned out for the 2nd memorial procession held for victims of the October 20, 2020 shooting that took place at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State.

The incident occurred when youths under the EndSARS campaign protested against police brutality and bad governance at the toll gate.

To commemorate the second anniversary of the incident, youths in Abuja convened at the Unity Fountain. However, at least three vans of the Nigeria Police and their personnel were seen present there.

During the procession, at the unity Fountain, the protesters said Nigerians should know that some of the people who allegedly ordered the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of the nation are the same people that want the masses to vote for them in the 2023 general election.

Speaking during the procession, one of the protesters who gave his name as Manasseh Paul Ben, said, “We are here to Memorialise our brothers and sisters who were massacred while holding Nigerian flags and shouting the National anthem at the Lekki Tollgate.

“Currently, It has become a show of caricature that the people that killed us are campaigning for #EndSARS. Nigerians must remember that the same people that killed our people are the same people they want to vote into power.

“Many people who were arrested during the EndSARS are still in prison, and they have not been released. Right, are now celebrating the same people that ordered the killings at the Tollgate to become our president.

“The same people that employed thoughts in uniform to kill us, those are the same people they are jubilating, it is high time Nigerians remember. Enough is enough and we have to stand up to say that and realise that these people are deceiving us and they don’t have anything to offer.”

Ben further stated that some bad leaders in the country have stolen into their future and it was time to vote them out.

“The ones stealing our public wealth have stolen too much into our future and when we come to demand our democratic rights they kill us and bury us and put off the light and they think we have forgotten. We can never forget until all these scalawags learn to understand that they’ve been so analog and we want to vote digital.

“The change is coming, the revolutionary change that will retire all the old men is coming and we are standing here today to remember those who lay down their lives for the struggle that their efforts shall never be forgotten. To the federal government, they should unconditionally release all the protesters that were arrested and detained in all the prison facilities in Nigeria, they should release them unconditionally today,” he said.