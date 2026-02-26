Activist Claims FRSC Chase Caused Eight Deaths In Nasarawa

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Activist and President of Springs Aid Foundation, Comrade Kenneth Chima, has accused men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of chasing a passenger vehicle, which resulted in their deaths.

The accident on Thursday led to the death of all passengers, including the driver and an infant, according to eyewitnesses, including Chima.

The accident occurred near Minkis Hotel along the Akwanga–Keffi expressway in Nasarawa State, involving a Toyota Sienna with registration number ABJ 367 FJ.

An eyewitness said the incident happened at about 10:00 a.m., throwing the community into mourning and sparking public outrage.

Information gathered by THE WHISTLER indicated that FRSC officials allegedly pursued the Sienna before it crashed.

Advertisement

The circumstances surrounding the pursuit and the immediate aftermath have since generated controversy.

Speaking exclusively with THE WHISTLER, President of Springs Aid Foundation, Comrade Kenneth Chima, who said he witnessed the incident, alleged that FRSC officials from the Keffi command chased the vehicle before the fatal crash.

In a video obtained by THE WHISTLER, Chima called out the officials for their misconduct, which resulted in the crash.

He said, “The team of the FRSC corp, Keffi command, pursued the Sienna boss that got into the accident, and people lost their lives in Keffi.

“This happened right in my presence. This is so pathetic. Over seven people died.

Advertisement

“What is most pathetic is that immediately the accident happened, the FRSC officials stopped chasing them and ran away.

“You chased people to their death, and immediately the accident happened, you turned back to your office.

“We chased them to their office. We need justice for the dad, and these culprits (FRSC) must be brought to book.”

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had not released an official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the crash.



Efforts to reach the FRSC state spokesperson for comments were unsuccessful.