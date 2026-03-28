Actress Warns Against ‘Over-Openness In Life’

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Actress and reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, has emphasised the importance of setting clear boundaries in both personal and professional relationships.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, the media personality shared her perspective on how people often misinterpret openness.

According to her, being overly accessible can create the wrong impression and lead to a lack of respect in both personal and work spaces.

“You just need not to be too friendly. When you are too friendly, people take your friendliness as a sign of access. It’s better to be called a ‘bitch’, to be feared and respected, than to be seen as too casual. That’s how I see it,” she said.

She explained that maintaining a level of distance can help individuals protect their space and assert their value.

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Addressing her career journey, Akpofure clarified that her transition from modelling to acting was not a reinvention, but a natural progression.

“My move from modelling to acting isn’t something I’d call reinvention; it’s more of an expansion. And honestly, staying relevant hasn’t been overly difficult for me. We bless God,” she noted.

The actress also reflected on the realities of fame, warning that public figures must be prepared for inevitable slow periods in their careers.

“Many public figures don’t understand that there will be pauses at some point. If you don’t learn how to adapt or flip the script organically, you may end up stuck and forgotten,” she said.

On personal growth, she added that she embraces every phase of her life, noting, “All versions of me serve me. I don’t let the baby part of me go. I don’t let the girl part of me go. I don’t let the teenage me go.”