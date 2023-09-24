Venita Bursts Into Tears After Eviction From BBNaija House Alongside Soma, Angel

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Ilebaye, Mercy Eke, Ceec, 3 Others Compete For N120m Grand Prize

Big Brother Naija housemates, Venita Akpofure, Somadina “Soma” Anyama, and Angel Smith have lost out in the ongoing reality TV show.

Venita from season 4 of BBNaija in 2019, returned for the ‘All-Stars’ edition hoping to make it to the season’s finale next week Sunday but her journey ended today.

The actress bursted into tears after she was evicted from the show, claiming she was overwhelmed by the show of love from her fans that kept her in the house until this point.

On his part, Soma from the ‘See Gobe’ season in 2017 after being evicted, rushed upstairs to hype himself up, and down when he felt ready, even though Biggie gave him 10 seconds to exit the house.

While on stage he said, “For me, it was like the first experience because I didn’t last in the show the last time, but this time I enjoyed myself.”

Another shocking eviction during Sunday’s live eviction show was that of Angel Smith from the 2021 BBnaija ‘Shine Ya Eye”

The 22-year-old said, “I had a ball, I had so much fun. I’m going to see my baby Soma”.

With today’s eviction, only 6 housemates will remain in the battle for the N120m grand prize, as the winner of the All-Stars season will be announced next Sunday.

Ilebaye, Mercy Eke, Ceec, Cross, Pere, and Adekunle made it to the finale, as the show ends on the 1st of October.