RECAP: Everything That Happened In Week 2 Of BBNaija All-Stars

Since the premiere of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, viewers have been treated to a daily dose of drama and plot twists.

In the battle for the N120 million grand prize, Big Brother had introduced several new rules including an eviction jury comprised of ex-housemates.

This week another twist was introduced as contestants prepare for their first eviction.



Here is every notable thing that occurred this week.

Big Brother Parrot Reveals Ike’s Statement About Pimping Venita To Lagos Boys

The introduction of a new twist by Big Brother has further pitted housemates against each other.

On Friday Biggie informed the housemates that there’s an additional twist to the show, called ‘the parrot’– a feature which has been part of Biggie’s house decorations for the last 12 days and will always reveal the secret of housemates every Friday by 9 pm.

The all-stars housemates were left in shock after Biggie’s parrot exposed Ike Onyema’s conversation about arranging Venita and other female co-reality stars for big Lagos boys at parties.

The information which was revealed during their daily activities brought an unusual dimension to the unfolding drama, leaving the all-star housemates confused and intrigued by the revelation made by an unexpected source.

Housemates had noticed the parrot making unusual sounds, capturing the attention of everyone as they went close to listen when the parrot echoed Ike’s statement where he admitted to organizing parties for his friends and providing them with BBNaija ladies for the occasion.

In Ike’s words: “I make money from Pimp; we organize parties and these boys call me to arrange big Brother babes for them. Venita knows how many times I have called her. I make the most money when I give BBNaija girls to ballers including Venita.”

Angel Attempts To Voluntarily Exit Biggie’s House After Face-off With Ilebaye

After an exciting game and drinks on Wednesday night, Angel and Ilebaye had a heated argument, with the former packing her bags to leave the BBNaija house before being stopped by her other housemates.

The argument started when Angel asked Ilebaye to move her leg as she was peeling her body paint over Angel’s open box of clothes. Ilebaye refused to move, and the two girls started an argument.

The argument subsequently became personal, with both girls hurling insults at each other.

After the fight, Angel threatened to leave the house voluntarily, saying, “Mercy, you’re the reason I’m here oo.

“I can’t do this again. I hate every f*cking n*gga and b*tch in here. I know the reason I didn’t wanna come back.”

Frodd Sends Warning To Mechanic During Diary Session

Viewers of the BBNaija reality TV show were thrown into laughter and amazement on Tuesday after Frodd attempted to send a stern warning to his mechanic outside the house.

During his diary session, he had expressed how much he missed his pregnant wife, Chioma but promised to uphold her mandate of ensuring he remains in the house until the last day.

After greeting his wife, Frodd proceeded to sound a warning to his mechanic on a car to deliver to his wife but was cut short by Biggie.

“Biggie, I want to say something. It’s not really for you or for us in the house. I just want to tell….I want to tell my wife that I miss her so much.

“But since she has given me….she gave me the mandate to stay here till the last day. So, I’m going to try my best and stay; that’s what she told me.

“But I want to warn my mechanic, there’s a car that he’s supposed to take to her….” He added before Biggie cut him off and said, “Frodd!! Your diary session has come to an end.”

Watch the moment Frodd was warning his mechanic on international TV 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #BBNaijaAllStar pic.twitter.com/5nHLQusk13 — Queen (@nastyqeen) August 1, 2023

Your Kitchen Strategy Won’t Work This Year – Uriel Tells Whitemoney

Uriel and Whitemoney were locked in a war of words after the former accused the latter of bullying her in the kitchen.

She claimed that Whitemoney is always in the habit of using kitchen ingredients without any limitations.

Uriel added that she knows the singer is jealous and appears uncomfortable with her presence in the kitchen because other housemates particularly enjoy the dishes she prepares.

“He thinks he owns the kitchen. His cooking strategy is not going to work.”

Whitemoney won the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season with a cooking strategy that gave him the support of his co-contestants and other viewers.

Mercy Speaks On Chasing Ike Out Of Her House

The feud between Mercy and Ike, who were lovers during the ‘Pepper Dem’ season appears to be far from over.

In a chat with Angel, Tolanibaj, and Venita on Sunday, the former winner said Ike was living with her after the Pepper Dem season but she chased him out due to his poor hygiene.

She said: “Ike doesn’t wipe his ass after pooing, he wears his pants with stains all over them. He doesn’t flush the toilet. That is why I chased him out of my house.

“Each time I come back from work, sh*t go full my toilet. There was a day we were going out, and I saw a stain. I had to ask, what is that?”

She also said Big Brother brought Ike to the current ‘All Stars’ house to set her up.

Mercy says Ike doesn’t win his ass and he leaves poop in her toilet unflushed that’s why she sent him out of her house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStar #bbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/xGuge7QZo3 — BigBrother Uncensored (@BigBrotherUn) July 30, 2023

Kiddwaya, Angel, and Soma Get Immunity From Eviction

Housemates Kiddwaya, Angel, and Soma are immune from this week’s eviction.

Kiddwaya won the Head of House games on Monday, while Angel discovered the immunity envelope. Soma, on the other hand, received the most ‘pardons’ from co-housemates.

Big Brother had earlier announced a new twist to the eviction process with the introduction of the ‘Pardon Me Please’ nomination style.

According to the rules, each housemate will mention the name of one housemate whom they want to grant immunity for the week, instead of the usual eviction nomination.

Venita And Adekunle Fall In And Out Of Love

Venita and Adekunle sparked off romantic interests earlier this week, but the expectation of fans who foresee a relationship was cut off after the duo had a fallout.

The duo had spent a lot of time together and even cuddled under the sheets with Venita expressing her admiration for Adekunle.

“I am attracted to his mind and his brain. He is very intelligent, very articulate, very eloquent. Has class; still a bad boy but with a lot of class,” Venita told Biggie during her diary session.

However, Adekunle’s interaction with Mercy in the gym room angered Venita, who vented to Seyi.

According to Venita’s account, Adekunle’s actions raised eyebrows as he was observed stroking Mercy’s waist and legs on separate occasions during their gym sessions.

She expressed her reservations about the intentions behind their actions, insinuating that Mercy might be intentionally stepping out of established boundaries to gain Adekunle’s attention.

“When we were working out, he was literally stroking her on two different occasions, I witnessed that. To comfort who or herself? That’s inappropriate. We’ve had our first spooning within 24 hours,” she said.

The duo however reconciled on Saturday, expressing how they missed each other.