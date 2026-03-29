Adesanya’s Struggles Continue With Fourth Straight UFC Defeat

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Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya suffered his fourth consecutive defeat after being stopped by American contender Joe Pyfer via technical knockout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, in a bout that has intensified questions about the 36-year-old’s future in the middleweight division.

The clash, held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, USA, drew a raucous crowd eager to see one of the division’s most dynamic strikers in action. Adesanya began strongly, controlling the first round with his trademark movement, sharp jabs, and precise leg kicks.

He maintained distance effectively, frustrating Pyfer’s early attempts to close in.

However, Pyfer absorbed the pressure and turned the momentum in the second round. Using a combination of power punches and a well-timed takedown, he pinned Adesanya against the cage, drove him to the canvas, and advanced to full mount.

From there, Pyfer unleashed a series of sustained ground-and-pound strikes, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight at 4:18 of the second round.

The defeat extends Adesanya’s losing streak to four, following earlier setbacks against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov, who defeated him in February 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

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Fans and analysts have begun debating whether the former champion can reclaim his position at the top of the division or if a strategic reassessment is overdue.

After the fight, Pyfer, now 16-3 in his professional career, spoke about his mindset: “I just have this mentality where I don’t care; I’m going to search and destroy.” His relentless approach and ability to absorb Adesanya’s early striking proved decisive.

The victory not only gives Pyfer a career-defining win but also strengthens his position as a rising contender who could soon challenge for the middleweight title.

Despite the setback, Adesanya displayed resilience in his post-fight comments. “I’m just going to keep going and going and going,” he said, reflecting the determination that earned him multiple UFC accolades, including the middleweight championship.

The fight also highlighted the evolution of the middleweight division. Rising contenders like Pyfer are increasingly combining striking with strong grappling skills, challenging Adesanya’s traditionally striking-heavy approach.

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The middleweight division now faces an exciting period of competition, with Pyfer’s rise and Adesanya’s attempt at redemption set to dominate the headlines in upcoming events.