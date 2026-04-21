BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks Edun, Dangiwa As Finance, Housing Ministers

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…Elevates Oyedele As Coordinating Minister For The Economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a minor reshuffle in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), resulting in the exit of two cabinet members and the appointment of new officials to key ministries in a move aimed at strengthening governance and economic coordination.

The announcement was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

According to the statement, Mr. Wale Edun, who served as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, are to exit the cabinet as part of the restructuring.

The Presidency said the decision forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance cohesion within the Federal Executive Council and improve the delivery of economic and development priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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Following the reshuffle, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele has been elevated to assume the position of Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Until his new appointment, he served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance. He is expected to take over full responsibilities after formal handover arrangements with Mr. Edun.

In the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, Mr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma has been named as Ministerial Nominee and Minister-Designate.

He is expected to assume office following completion of the required administrative processes.

Dangiwa has been directed to hand over to the Minister of State in the ministry.

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The memo further instructed that all handover and takeover procedures must be concluded on or before Thursday, April 23, 2026, in line with established government transition protocols.

Explaining the rationale behind the changes, SGF George Akume said the President exercised his constitutional powers under Sections 147 and 148 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in approving the reshuffle.

He noted that the objective was to improve synergy, coordination, and overall effectiveness within the cabinet.

“These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion, synergy in governance as well as achieving more impactful delivery on the economy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Akume stated.

The SGF added that the President remains committed to continuous review and reinvigoration of the Federal Executive Council to ensure it remains responsive to national priorities.

Tinubu also expressed appreciation to the outgoing ministers for their service to the nation, acknowledging their contributions during their tenure and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

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The Presidency reiterated that the reshuffle is part of a broader effort to reposition key sectors of government for improved performance, particularly in finance, housing, and economic management.