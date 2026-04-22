Lagos Explains Crackdown On Unapproved Solar Installations

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The Lagos State Ministry of Housing has warned residents of government-owned estates that installing solar panels without prior approval is a violation of their allocation terms, and that enforcement is already underway.

Permanent Secretary Abdulhafis Toriola confirmed the position after a resident sparked debate on social media after the Ministry’s Monitoring and Compliance Team reportedly demanded documentation during a routine inspection at the Lagos State Millennium Housing Estate, Ibeshe.

Toriola said the requirement is not new.

According to him, it is embedded in the Letter of Allocation and Allottees Guide issued to buyers at the point of purchase.

“An allottee must obtain approval from the Ministry for any intended alteration to the flat allocated and the building, including installation of solar panels,” he said.

He further explained that the measure is aimed at protecting shared assets such as rooftops, walls and water installations, as well as preventing fire incidents and structural damage linked to poorly installed solar systems.

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According to him, the ministry developed specific guidelines after solar panel installations began to pose challenges for both users and non-users in government estates.

“In recent times, the Ministry had to intervene in fixing leaking rooftops and incessant fire outbreaks caused by solar panel installation by some residents,” Toriola said.

He noted that government estates are designed as social housing schemes where multiple families share building infrastructure — rooftops, walls and water systems — making individual alterations a collective risk.

The ministry subsequently developed installation guidelines covering material quality, panel configuration and the technical competence of installers.

Toriola said the rules also address insurance coverage, equitable access to shared roof space and dispute prevention.

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Residents were advised to seek clarification before beginning any installation.

The ministry said it conducts regular public enlightenment campaigns across estates to communicate the requirements.