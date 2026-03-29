Drug Syndicate Exposed As NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine Concealed In Fish

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Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of cocaine concealed in the heads of imported dry stock fish, while also recovering other illicit drugs in separate operations across the country.

The agency said the cocaine seizure followed intelligence on a trans border drug syndicate involved in trafficking narcotics to destinations including India. Acting on the tip off, operatives of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Strategic Command carried out a coordinated operation in Ojo, Lagos, on March 19, 2026.

During the raid, a 36 year old suspect, Akputa Dickson Ejike, believed to be a key member of the syndicate, was arrested with three jumbo bags.

“Search of the bags led to the discovery of 237 wraps of cocaine hidden inside the heads of dry stock fish, locally known as “Okporoko,” with a total weight of 5.8 kilograms. The consignment was reportedly bound for Delhi, India.”

In a separate operation, NDLEA operatives from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation intercepted two consignments at a courier company in Lagos on March 25.

The shipments, destined for the United Kingdom, included 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in automobile filters, as well as 40 ampoules of morphine sulphate and nine ampoules of fentanyl.

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Also in Lagos, operatives of the agency’s Special Operations Unit raided a residence in Yaba on March 26, leading to the arrest of a suspected drug kingpin, Omolade Abigail Jolayemi, 46, popularly known as “Iya Ghana,” and her associate, Sarah Zainab Agbabiaka, 31. The raid at 13 Carter Street uncovered 135 blocks of “Ghana Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis, weighing 76.3 kilograms. Authorities said Jolayemi operated a drug distribution network between Nigeria and Ghana under the cover of a fabric business.

On the same day, another suspect, Anayo Lucky Ohabiro, 39, was arrested at Doyin bus stop in Surulere, Lagos, with 78 blocks of Ghana Loud weighing 41 kilograms.

In Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives arrested an 80 year old man, Oke Samuel, during a raid at Mosafuneto camp along Erinmo Road in Efon-Alaaye on March 26. Recovered from him were 2.2 kilograms of skunk and 1.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, in Ondo State, officers raided an uncompleted building in Ogbese, Akure North, where they seized 894.72 kilograms of skunk from a suspect, Enuwa Kehinde Kingsley, 37.

Other operations across the country led to significant seizures. In Benue State, 116.7 kilograms of skunk were recovered from a suspect, Saater Nyam, 35, during a raid in Pevi village, Guma Local Government Area.

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“In Edo State, operatives uncovered a warehouse in Ekpoma, arresting a 25 year old suspect, Felix Donald, and seizing 576.5 kilograms of skunk along with 33 bottles of codeine-based syrup.”

Similarly, in Taraba State, NDLEA officers intercepted a truck transporting 135 kilograms of compressed skunk concealed in bags of animal feed. Two suspects, Osama Mamuda, 21, and Auwal Umar, 22, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The agency also said its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign continued nationwide, with sensitisation programmes held in schools across Cross River, Adamawa, Oyo, Kano, and Lagos states.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, commended officers involved in the operations, praising their efforts in balancing drug supply reduction with preventive advocacy initiatives.