A’Ibom Governor Appoints New Head Of Service, Sacks Two Aides

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has approved the appointment of Mrs Elsie Anietie Peters as Head of Civil Service.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement issued today by the Secretary to State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah.

According to the statement, Mrs. Peters will be sworn in tomorrow at Government House, Uyo.

The statement congratulates the appointee and notes that her elevation reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening the State’s public service for optimal performance.

Mrs. Peters, who succeeds Elder Effiong Essien, is expected to bring her wealth of experience to bear in advancing reforms within the State bureaucracy.

Meanwhile the Governor has also relieved two of his aides of their duties with immediate effect, the state government announced on Monday.

The affected officials are: Joseph Jacob Ikpak, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Support Services and Felix Ekuri, Special Assistant to the Governor on Neighbourhood Watch

Their disengagement was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, who described the action as part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to realign the machinery of government with the Renewed Hope and ARISE Agenda.

The statement did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to their removal.

However, it was gathered from multiple political sources that the decision may be linked to the aides’ alleged association with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they have refused to defect to All Progressive Congress With Governor.

Though the claim has not been officially confirmed, and the government has not commented on the speculation.

The affected aides are to vacate their positions immediately.