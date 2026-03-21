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Akwa Ibom State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) has surged to N7bn monthly following the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Governor Umo Eno has disclosed.

The governor said the figure represents a sharp rise from the previous monthly revenue of about N2bn prior to the implementation of the TSA.

Speaking during the Government House Monthly Prayer Service at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo, on Saturday, Eno described the development as encouraging and aligned with his administration’s goal of making the state financially self-sustaining.

“From our Treasury Single Account (TSA) started a month ago, it’s indeed heartwarming that our internally generated revenue has suddenly risen from N2bn to N7bn” he said.

He urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as financial stakeholders, to strictly adhere to TSA guidelines to further boost revenue, warning that any form of compromise or sabotage would be sanctioned.

The governor noted that his administration’s development efforts are anchored on the ARISE Agenda, which he described as a comprehensive blueprint reflecting the needs and aspirations of the people.

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“I want to assure Akwa Ibomites that we are still running on the development blueprint that we presented to the state, and we are working tirelessly to achieve the goals of the people’s mandate,” he said.

Eno stressed that development requires deliberate planning and execution, adding that his administration is implementing projects and programmes systematically to ensure sustainable transformation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to increasing the state’s IGR to strengthen its financial base and improve economic stability.

On the political climate, the governor cautioned against actions that could destabilise the state, urging stakeholders to maintain peace and avoid unnecessary tensions.

He emphasised that his administration would not tolerate political excesses, while calling for continued support for unity, security, and development.

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In a sermon titled “El-Shaddai, the God Almighty,” drawn from 2 Corinthians 9:8 and Exodus 6:2-3, the founder and serving overseer of Firstlove Assembly, Port Harcourt, Rev. Simeon Afolabi, urged Christians to rely on divine revelation for spiritual growth.

He described “El-Shaddai” as the Almighty God, powerful in wisdom, excellence, and influence, and encouraged believers to trust in God for strength and courage.