Ajia Decries Escalating Insecurity In Kwara, Nigeria

The 2023 candidate for the House of Representatives in Asa-Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has condemned the worsening security situation in Kwara State and across Nigeria.

Ajia’s action followed another tragic attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in the Eruku area of the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by his Director of Communications, Mallam Abdulrahman, Ajia described the incessant security breaches in Kwara and other parts of Nigeria as ugly, shameful, and a direct assault on the collective peace and dignity of the Nigerian people.

Ajia, who is also the Dan Amanan of Fune Emirate in Yobe State, said, “It is unacceptable that innocent citizens continue to fall victim to kidnappers, bandits, and sundry criminal gangs who operate freely across the country.”

The Ilorin-born security expert and politician continued, “The Eruku church attack, coming after several other incidents in Kwara and around the country, including highway abductions, community invasions, killings, and increasing attacks on places of worship and schools, shows that Nigeria is sliding into a dangerous state that requires immediate, non-partisan action.

“It’s unfortunate and shameful that it had to take the United States of America to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” before the Nigerian government wakes up to its responsibilities.”

Ajia called on all political actors in Nigeria to immediately suspend their 2027 political aspirations

and power tussles, and come together to secure our country and save the lives of our citizens.

“It is only when we have a peaceful and secure Nigeria that we can talk about 2027 and beyond. Let us first rescue this country before thinking of who gets what in the next election,” he said.

He warned that Nigeria is being consumed by insecurity and that leaders must set aside personal ambitions, unite, and face the crisis head-on.

Ajia further stressed that the time has come for the federal government to embrace urgently and properly structure community policing, describing it as “no longer an option but a national emergency.”