Ajibade Sets New Record For Nigeria At SAMBO Championships

Nigeria’s Alade Ajibade made history at the 2025 World SAMBO Championships in Bishkek, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Nigerian and the first African to win a medal in blind Sambo.

Competing in the men’s -98kg category, Ajibade clinched a bronze medal in his debut international tournament, marking a significant milestone for adaptive sports on the continent.

Ajibade was the sole medallist among Nigeria’s three-man contingent, and his achievement was celebrated by Sheriff Hammed, Vice President of the Sambo Associations of Nigeria.

Hammed, a key advocate for Sambo and blind Sambo in Africa, hailed the moment as a breakthrough for the sport.

He said, “This achievement is truly historic and deeply inspiring. It reflects not only the resilience and talent of our athletes but also the growing recognition of Africa’s potential in adaptive sports like Sambo.

“Winning this medal is a testament to our commitment to inclusion, excellence, and development at all levels. It sends a strong message that with the right support and opportunity, our athletes—regardless of ability can compete and excel on the world stage.”

In another major development, Nigeria was officially admitted as a full member of the International SAMBO Federation (FIAS) during its 37th Elective Congress. Alongside Nigeria, Togo, the Maldives, the Central African SAMBO Federation, and the SAMBO Union of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina were also granted full membership status.

Delegates at the Congress voted in favour of their inclusion as a new FIAS Executive Board was constituted.

Hammed expressed excitement over Nigeria’s new status within FIAS.

He said, “Nigeria’s membership in FIAS marks a significant milestone for the growth and recognition of Sambo in our country. It means official inclusion in the global Sambo community, opening doors to international competitions, technical support, and capacity building for coaches and referees. Our athletes can now compete under the national flag with greater visibility and opportunity.”

He added, “This membership enhances Nigeria’s credibility in the international sporting arena, promotes cultural exchange through sport, and creates pathways for youth development, talent identification, and sports diplomacy. Ultimately, it’s a major step toward institutionalizing Sambo in Nigeria and positioning the country as a leading force for the sport in Africa.”

FIAS President Vasily Shestakov also addressed the Congress, summarizing the organization’s progress over the past year.

Among the key achievements, he noted the successful debut of Combat SAMBO in the program of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, the official recognition of FIAS by the International Paralympic Committee, and the inclusion of SAMBO in the calendar of the International Military Sports Council (CISM). He also emphasized the growing popularity of the discipline across all continents.