Anambra: Soludo Confirms ‘Shocking’ Death Of Another Lawmaker

The Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has confirmed the death of Anambra State House of Assembly majority leader, Dr Nnamdi Okafor.

Hon Okafor slumped and died in the early hours of Wednesday, in a Hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The lawmaker, according to reports, was said to be on a legislative retreat with his colleagues.

Until his death, Okafor was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, representing Awka South State constituency 1.

Governor Soludo in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Wednesday expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker.

According to the statement Prof. Soludo said, “It is shocking that the State Assembly lost another lawmaker to the cold hands of death, coming barely three months after the demise of the lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye.

“Dr. Nnamdi Okafor was an active participant at the 7th Assembly who devoted his time and energy to represent his constituency. He’ll be sorely missed.

“On behalf of Anambra State Government, may I use this medium to convey my sympathy to those he left behind, including his family, Awka Constituency 1 and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor as well as other lawmakers.

“Indeed, life is ephemeral. May the living continue to reflect on the essence of life and live for the good of the society like Dr. Okafor did”.