APC Breaks Silence On Alleged Link To Edo ADC Leaders’ Shooting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegations linking it to the recent shooting of members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, describing the claims as “baseless” and “delusional.”

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka dismissed the ADC’s accusation that it was responsible for the attack, insisting that no investigation had yet been concluded to warrant such claims.

“The ADC claimed that the APC was responsible for the shooting incident involving its members in Edo State. That is utterly delusional,” the statement read.

“Accusing the APC even before any investigation is carried out by law enforcement is particularly senseless, and shows the ADC as a party that lacks focus and without regard for the due process of law,” APC said.

The APC further criticised the opposition party for what it described as a rush to judgment.

“By its baseless conclusion, the party has declared itself to be the accuser, investigator, prosecutor, and judge in its own cause,” Morka stated.

The ADC had, in an earlier press briefing, alleged that the shooting formed part of what it termed “cases of acts of terrorism by the ruling APC” against its members. However, the APC rejected the characterisation as reckless and inflammatory.

“The ADC’s reference to ‘cases of acts of terrorism by the ruling APC against our party’ is reckless and unjustifiable,” the statement continued.

“This characterisation only reveals the ADC and its leaders as a confused bunch, desperate to whip up sentiments and curry public sympathy at all costs.”

While distancing itself from the incident, the APC condemned political violence and called for a thorough investigation.

“Make no mistake, violence of any kind in our political space is unacceptable and must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Our great party roundly condemns the reported shooting incident in Edo State,” Morka said.

“We call on police and other law enforcement authorities to carry out an expeditious investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

In a controversial twist, the ruling party suggested that investigators should scrutinise the ADC’s internal affairs.

“Investigation of this incident should begin with a thorough scrutiny of the ADC, its leaders and members as prime suspects,” the APC stated, alleging internal leadership struggles and factional clashes within the opposition party.

The APC also dismissed suggestions that it had any political incentive to target the ADC, pointing to what it described as its recent electoral successes.

“To be clear, the APC has absolutely no role or responsibility in the unfortunate shooting incident. We are too busy taking stock of our recent big wins in the Federal Capital Territory municipal elections, and the Rivers and Kano states constituency elections to pay any attention to a fringe and inconsequential meeting of ADC political wanderers in Edo State,” the statement said.