Mark Raps Atiku, Amaechi, Aregbesola For Role In Enthroning APC

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has blamed some prominent ADC chieftains for their roles in enthroning the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday during a joint media conference by opposition parties, Mark traced what he described as the repressive reign of the APC to some prominent ADC chieftains who were at the high table during the conference.

Although the party chairman did not mention their names, his fellow ADC members at the receiving end of his jabs were visibly embarrassed by Mark’s observation.

Among today’s ADC chieftains who worked for the success of the APC in the 2015 election were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola among others.

Mark’s remarks were prompted by an earlier statement by Atiku regretting the roles he and others played in bringing the APC into government in 2015.

Atiku said, “It was because of things like insecurity across the country that some of us worked to bring APC into government in 2015.

“But the situation has gone far worse since the APC came into government in 2015 and democracy is under serious assault.”

Mark, who took the podium after Atiku had made his remarks, said, “The problem we are facing today was caused by some of you here at the high table.

“I challenge you to tell me that you were not part of the problems brought upon us by the APC.”

None of the ADC chieftains responded.