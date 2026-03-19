Arab, Islamic Nations Condemn Israel’s ‘Aggression’ Against Lebanon

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Foreign ministers from 12 Arab and Islamic countries on Thursday issued a joint statement following an emergency consultative meeting in the Saudi capital, condemning Israel’s continued military aggression against Lebanon.

The gathering brought together representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the declaration, the ministers expressed alarm over Israel’s sustained campaign in Lebanon.

“The Ministers reaffirmed support for the security, stability and territorial integrity of Lebanon, activating the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territories, and supporting the Lebanese government’s decision to limit weapons to the state.

“They also condemned Israel’s aggression against Lebanon and its expansionist policy in the region,” the statement read.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Consultative Ministerial Meeting also addressed Iran’s ballistic missile and drone attacks on energy facilities and civilian sites in several Gulf states, including Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex and various Saudi installations.

Advertisement

The participants invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter to affirm the inherent right of states to self-defence and committed to closer coordination to safeguard regional security and prevent further deterioration of the situation.