Atedo Peterside’s Anap Jets Acquires Embraer ERJ- 145MP Aircraft

Atedo Peterside’s Anap Business Jets Limited has added an Embraer ERJ-145MP aircraft to expand its operations.

The company which was established in Lagos in 2014, consists of the Embraer Phenom 300 which it started with in 2017 and later added Legacy 600 aircrafts.

The use of charter jets had increased in Nigeria following the push for fractional ownership by some operating companies including Anap Jets.

Peterside had established the company as a fractional ownership venture for a fleet of business jets.

According to Per Second News, the delivery was made on 25 March, 2021. The 16-year-old fleet has registration of number 5N-BYX.

The development comes with the forecast by the International Air Transport Association that passenger traffic may improve by 13 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario compared to 2020.

But if vaccines are adequately admitted, passenger traffic may improve by 50 per cent it had said in December 2020.

With the acquisition of the jet, Anap, which has about 50 employees, hopes to expand its charter flights operations.

The company also serves VIPs and corporate clients who travel throughout Central and Northwest Africa.