Senate Declares Seats Of Three Senators Vacant

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The seats of three dead senators have been declared vacant with a call to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections to fill the vacancies within three months.

The three dead senators whose seats were declared vacant are Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), Okey Ezea ( Enugu North) and Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South East).

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio declared the seats vacant during Senate plenary on Tuesday.

The three senators died at various points between November 2025 and February 2026.