Senate Declares Seats Of Three Senators Vacant

Nigeria
By Gbade OGUNWALE
Senate house

The seats of three dead senators have been declared vacant with a call to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections to fill the vacancies within three months.

The three dead senators whose seats were declared vacant are Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), Okey Ezea ( Enugu North) and Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South East).

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President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio declared the seats vacant during Senate plenary on Tuesday.

The three senators died at various points between November 2025 and February 2026.

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