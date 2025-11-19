Avoid Past Mistakes, Wike Tells South-South Development Commission

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned the newly inaugurated South-South Development Commission (SSDC), executives against repeating mistakes of past intervention agencies.

According to Wike, only community-driven projects and strong internal discipline will guarantee meaningful development in the region.

Wike gave the charge in Abuja on Wednesday when he received the Commission’s leadership, led by its Managing Director, Miss Usoro Akpabio, on a courtesy visit.

The minister, who spoke on governance, loyalty, and project delivery, cautioned the commission against “office-designed projects” that do not reflect the actual needs of host communities.

Wike stressed that development institutions often fail because they impose projects on communities rather than identifying genuine needs through engagement.

He said, “If you want to go to a state to do a project, sit down with the people, with the stakeholders. Don’t sit in your office and design projects for Rivers State or Akwa Ibom.

“Go and ask them: What is your need? That’s what we call community budgeting—where they participate.”

He recounted his own approach as FCT Minister, noting that all six Area Councils determined the priority projects currently being executed in their domains.

“When I came here, I went to all the Area Councils. The chiefs, the youth, the women, they told me what their immediate problems were. Some needed roads to tackle insecurity; others needed police stations. And with the approval of Mr. President, we moved in swiftly,” Wike said

Wike also issued a stern warning against duplication of state or local government projects, a situation he described as fraudulent and counterproductive.

“It will not help you to duplicate the same project the local government or state is doing. When I was governor, NDDC would take over the road I was already constructing and claim to be the ones doing it.

“They even removed my signposts and put theirs overnight. I witnessed it. Fraud,” he said.

He advised the Commission to maintain constant communication with state governors and local government chairmen to avoid wasteful spending and political manipulation.

“Don’t go and do streets that lead to only one big man’s house. That used to happen 50 meters of road to someone’s compound. What kind of system is that?” the minister questioned.

Wike urged the board and management to maintain unity, and warned that conflicts often emerge when funds are released.

He further said, “Today, you’re united because there is no project and no money yet. The moment ₦50 billion drops and someone spends without approval, fights will start.

“Pressure will come from everywhere. But you must have the discipline to say: ‘This I will not do.’ Even if it costs you your position.”

He stressed that no appointee should see the Commission as a platform to launch political ambitions.

“Some see appointments as an opportunity to announce, ‘I’ve arrived.’ Funds meant for development are diverted to secure loyalty. Don’t do that,” he said.

The Minister reminded the Commission that President Bola Tinubu took a bold step by establishing regional development commissions across the country, something no previous administration had done.

He said, “Don’t make Mr. President think he made a mistake. Support the Renewed Hope Agenda fully. Your loyalty is to the President who appointed you.

“Make him proud by delivering real impact. Avoid political projects and unnecessary liabilities.”

Wike also spoke on his own challenges as FCT Minister, describing resistance to reform as a major barrier to progress.

“Every day there are attacks, left, right, and center. When people think they can manipulate you, they’ll try everything to bring you down,” he noted, adding that”But I won’t go down. I’ll keep doing the right thing.”

He condemned what he described as reckless public statements capable of threatening national security.

He said, “You can’t go on national television claiming there is genocide. You are indirectly telling the world this government is killing Christians. When security agencies invite you, people shout, ‘They want to kill him!’ Impunity cannot continue.”

The Minister concluded with a strong message of discipline and integrity, “Be strong. Be firm. Work together. Don’t allow anyone to pressure you for contracts. Your region’s development depends on your commitment. Don’t disappoint Mr. President.”

He urged the Commission to ensure that the people of the South-South feel the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, Miss Akpabio thanked the minister for receiving the delegation and pledged the Commission’s commitment to transforming the region.

“On behalf of the good people of the South-South Development Commission, be assured that we are fully committed to delivering on our mandate to drive regional development and economic growth,” she said.

She also revealed that the Commission would strengthen its liaison office in the FCT to deepen partnerships with federal ministries, departments and agencies.

“We look forward to partnering with you to promote national unity and enhance effective service delivery,” she added.

Akpabio also disclosed that she started her public service career in the FCT Administration, serving under two ministers between 2006 and 2007.