NBA President Declares War On Lawyers Disgracing Profession Online

The newly inaugurated President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, has vowed to sanction lawyers who use abusive and insulting language against their colleagues on social media.

Badejo-Okusanya, who became the 33rd president of the NBA on Friday, said her administration would have zero tolerance for professional misconduct, particularly where lawyers engage in offensive exchanges over political differences.

She stated this in her inaugural address at the 66th Annual General Conference of the NBA in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, shortly after taking over from her predecessor, Afam Osigwe, SAN.

The new NBA president warned that lawyers whose conduct online brings the legal profession into disrepute would face disciplinary action.

According to her, some lawyers have increasingly resorted to abusive language against their colleagues on social media, especially during political disagreements.

“Such lawyers will be subjected to public proceedings for bringing us all into disrepute in the eyes of the public, who look up to us and are increasingly aghast, as all right-thinking colleagues are, at the type of language that lawyers employ on social media against other colleagues, all in the name of politics.

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“So, we’re coming after you,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya also pledged to defend the independence of the judiciary while demanding reforms to address shortcomings in the justice system.

She said the NBA would not remain silent on delays in court proceedings, conflicting judgments, corruption and other practices capable of undermining public confidence in the judiciary.

“We will defend judicial independence, but we will not be indifferent to delay, conflicting decisions, corruption, or conduct that diminishes public confidence.

“Respect for institutions does not require silence about their shortcomings. True respect requires the courage to help them,” she said.

She added, “We will support the Bench while insisting on the integrity and efficiency of the justice system.”

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On the relationship between the NBA and government, Badejo-Okusanya said her administration would engage authorities constructively but would not allow the association to become an instrument of any government, political party, region, religion, interest group or individual.

She said the association’s loyalty would remain with the Constitution, justice, the rule of law and its members.

“We will collaborate where collaboration advances the public good. We will challenge where challenge becomes necessary. And above all, we will act with facts, fairness, discipline, and boldness,” she said.

The NBA president also promised continuity in the association’s leadership, saying her administration would retain initiatives that had worked while addressing those that had failed.

She disclosed that she had reviewed the manifestos of other candidates who contested the NBA presidential election and would adopt ideas she considered beneficial to the association.

“Where we adopt them, I will not hesitate to acknowledge their source, and give credit where it’s due,” she said.

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Badejo-Okusanya described the NBA as the largest body of legal professionals in Africa and said its branches, sections, fora and committees possessed the expertise and influence needed to strengthen the legal profession and contribute to national development.

She promised to expand opportunities for young lawyers through improved access to quality learning and professional development across the country.

She further pledged to strengthen the NBA’s response to members’ concerns, empower branches, promote transparency in appointments and expand the use of technology in the association.

The new president also vowed to strengthen disciplinary mechanisms for professional misconduct and ensure that lawyers derive tangible benefits from their membership of the association.

She announced that the 2027 NBA Annual General Conference would be held in Abuja, saying preparations would begin immediately.

According to her, details of the conference, including its theme and the composition of the planning committee, would be announced later.

“The work starts now. We will gather there not merely for another conference, but to take stock of our progress, deepen our knowledge, strengthen our bonds, and prepare us all for the future of legal practice,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya, who said she was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002, urged members of the association to hold her administration accountable.

“I don’t ask you for blind faith. I ask you to hold us to account.

“Our administration will consolidate what works, repair what doesn’t, and build what the future demands,” she said.

She thanked past NBA leaders for their contributions and pledged to serve the association faithfully.

“When our tenure ends, may it not be said merely that a woman became president. May it be said that the bar became better; that lawyers became protected and empowered.

“May it be said that we restored faith in what collective professional leadership can achieve. May it be said that we helped our members earn better, live better, and practice better.

“May it be said that we put members first and we delivered. May it be said that we left the association stronger than we met it,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya ended her address by calling on lawyers to support the new administration in its efforts to reform and strengthen the profession.

“The time for action is now. The work begins today. Let us build it together,” she said.