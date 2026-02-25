Bank Customers Remain Stranded As Network Issue Persists Over 24 Hours

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Customers of Stanbic IBTC Bank have been left stranded for over 24 hours after the bank experienced network issues.

Customers who spoke to THE WHISTLER in the Kubwa Branch of the bank on Wednesday, said that they visited the bank on Tuesday and were told the bank had network issues.

“ I arrived at the bank and from the gate, the gatemen told me that there was no network. I went inside the bank and the staff told me the same thing. I also returned on Wednesday and they still haven’t resolved the issues,” Chigozie Okeke, one of the customers said.

Okeke lamented that he operates a corporate account with the bank and he was supposed to close up a business deal but could not access his money.

Also speaking, another customer, Naomi David expressed frustration over the issue adding that she had a health scare which required her visit to the hospital.

Advertisement

“The fact is that I am just managing myself. I am not feeling fine. I took some medications but I really need to go to the hospital and now the bank staff are telling me that there is nothing they could do, ” she lamented.

Also speaking, David Ameh, stated that he was left with nothing in his pocket and had pleaded for the staff for assistance but was refused.

“I was even pleading if they could give me even if it is N5000 and take it from my account back when the network is available but they told me that they don’t do that,” Ameh said.

One of the staff who spoke with THE WHISTLER anonymously stated that the network issue was a general one and that the bank is working hard to ensure the issue is resolved.

At the time of this report, the network issue remains unresolved, leaving customers frustrated and with limited options.