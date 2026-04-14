Benin’s Finance Minister Wins Presidency In Landslide Victory

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Provisional results from Benin’s presidential election show Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni securing a crushing victory with more than 94% of the vote, based on 90% of ballots counted.

The electoral commission described the outcome as “irreversible.” Voter turnout stood at 58.75%.

The 49-year-old Wadagni was widely expected to win after being endorsed by outgoing President Patrice Talon, who is barred by the constitution from seeking a third term.

His only challenger, Paul Hounkpè, conceded the race on Monday while votes were still being tallied, congratulating Wadagni and stressing that “democracy requires mutual respect and the ability to rise above partisan divides.”

The election was largely viewed as a formality due to strict rules requiring presidential candidates to secure endorsements from lawmakers.

Benin’s main opposition party, the Democrats, failed to field a candidate after its nominee could not gather the required sponsorships.

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Wadagni, a technocrat who has served as Finance Minister, will now lead the West African nation of 15 million people as it grapples with chronic poverty, especially in the north and worsening insecurity.

Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group JNIM has carried out deadly attacks on soldiers in recent months, including incidents that killed 54 troops last April and 15 more recently.

The security crisis was cited as a key factor in a failed coup attempt by soldiers four months ago.

Benin has stood out as one of the more stable democracies in a region hit by multiple military coups in recent years.

Official final results are expected in the coming days.