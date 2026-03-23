Benin Presidential Candidate Vows New Forces To Fight Jihadists

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Romuald Wadagni, Benin’s Finance Minister and the ruling coalition’s presidential candidate, has pledged to establish municipal police forces in northern border towns to bolster defenses against escalating jihadist attacks from Sahel-based groups.

Wadagni, widely seen as the frontrunner in the April 12, 2026, presidential election, announced the proposal while unveiling his campaign platform in Cotonou.

The plan focuses on training and equipping local young people to protect their communities, homes, and families in areas repeatedly targeted by insurgents.

Benin has faced increasing spillover from jihadist violence in neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Groups linked to al-Qaeda, such as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), have carried out deadly raids on military bases and border zones in recent months, including an attack in early March that killed 15 soldiers.

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The country already maintains a national Republican Police presence and military deployments in the north, but Wadagni emphasized the need for localized, community-based security units. He did not provide details on the number of officers, training timelines, or funding for the initiative.

Wadagni also stressed regional cooperation, stating Benin has “no choice” but to collaborate with neighbors to tackle the security challenges, as militant attacks surge along the Niger-Benin-Nigeria borderlands.

Security is expected to be a major election issue, with President Patrice Talon’s administration facing criticism over its handling of the northern insurgency despite economic gains under his leadership.

The proposal comes amid broader regional instability in West Africa, where jihadist groups have expanded southward from the Sahel.