BENUE: Residents Barricade Lafia-Abuja Road Over Fresh Killings

A section of the Lafia-Abuja expressway has been barricaded by protesting residents of Gyungu Ortese Road, in the Ortese Guma Local Government Area of Benue State over fresh killings.

Residents of the communities took to the highway to barricade access to commuters heading to Lafia and Abuja, equally affecting those heading into the state.

Women and children in a mourning mood, were seen waving green leaves as they expressed their dismay over the insecurity situation in their communities.

The residents are seeking immediate intervention from the state government to clamp down on the recurring menace of the farmer-herder’s crisis in the state.

Eyewitnesses said no day passes without an attack saying more protest have been planned.

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Catherine Anene said, “The situation has been handled”, and gave no further comment on the incident.

The state has maintained a top position in the ranks of states with the highest record of killings and displacement following an alleged crisis between herders and farmers in the state.

The incessant attacks, which have been blamed on the herders led to the enactment of the anti-open grazing law in the state by the last administration of Samuel Ortom.