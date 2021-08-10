Bill Prohibiting Open Grazing Passes First Reading In Enugu Assembly

A bill seeking to prohibit open grazing, Tuesday, passed the first reading at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The House leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, during the presentation, said the bill would regulate cattle ranching in the state if signed into law.

It will also safeguard lives and property, he added.

Mr Ezeugwu, who represents Udenu State Constituency, quoting some orders of the House, said the bill would undergo all relevant procedures, including the public hearing.

He urged the media to avoid politicising it, adding that it had not been deliberated upon by the lawmakers.

In his words, “Mr Speaker and distinguished colleagues, I am going to move for the first reading of the bill, which is just mere mentioning of the bill.

“The bill has to do with security. While thanking members of the press, there is no speculation about bills, more especially when it has to do with security.

“We haven’t said anything about this bill. Journalists don’t know the contents of the bill.

“We don’t know what the end-product of the bill will be. During the public hearing, anybody that is interested in the bill should come and make his or her input to guide us in passing the bill.

“We need peace in Enugu State, and we need peace in Nigeria.”

The House speaker, Mr Edward Ubosi, in a speech, called on the state legislators to scrutinise the bill to enable them to make contributions towards maintaining the existing peace in Enugu State.