BREAKING: EFCC Declares Timipre Sylva Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, wanted.

The anti-graft agency said the former Delta State governor is wanted in connection with an alleged case of Conspiracy and Dishonest Conversion of $14,859,257.

“The public is hereby notified that TIMIPRE SYLVA, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy and Dishonest Conversion of $14,859,257 – part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery. Sylva, 61, is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“This notice is pursuant to a November 6, 2025 warrant of the Lagos State High Court.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, florin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies,” read a notice signed by EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale.