BREAKING: ‘I Share In Your Pains’ — Enenche Responds To Obidients On #ENDSARS

Ex-Military Spokesman, Major General John Enenche, has responded to the reaction that trailed his appointment into the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the Labour Party.

In a statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Friday, Enenche explained that he also shared in the pains of everyone who was affected by the #ENDSARS agitations in 2020.

#ENDSARS was an agitation by Nigerian youths that called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The revered retired general also spoke on why he endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party, explaining that the task ahead calls for all to join hands to rescue Nigeria.

“Recall I underscored the need for every conscience-bound Nigerian, cutting across societal class to join in the current political exercise in the country towards electing credible, competent and capable leaders in 2023.

“In addition, I enjoined all to speak out and not sit on the fence. Consequently, I made bold to openly and objectively support the candidature of HE Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Ahmed-Datti without fear or contraction.

“All based on my knowledge of the duo for about 17 years and 5 years respectively, that they can provide quality leadership for the Nation that will guarantee effective followership.

“This is what Nigeria needs now to overcome all the numerous challenges imposed on the citizenry in the last two decades. I believe that all Obidient Nigerians among others that believe and are working towards a new Nigeria and taking our country back has the same conviction as me.

“In this regard, I appeal to all in this endeavour to allow us to maintain focus to achieve this all-important mission,” he stated in the statement.

He continued: “Let me state here that a good number of us in this liberation effort have a lot to give and contribute based on knowledge acquired over time in excess of thirty years, that will give solid foundation to Labour Party Government at all levels in Nigeria from 2023.

“Dear countrymen and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of Labour Party, there were reactions on the social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of the ENDARS incident at Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020.

“Every one that commented in any way was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis. Personally, and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into military service which is sacrosanct.

“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through the social media as it were. On this note, I want to assure all that more effort will be put in, so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources.

“God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria.”