Office Attendant Wears Suit For First Time, Tells Boss To Post Him On Facebook

The dream of 30- year- old Ibrahim Adamu Kaura, an office assistant in Yola, Adamawa State, to wear a suit like his boss came to reality on Thursday when he got a suit as a gift.

One Barrister Ishaku Yanta, the Legal Adviser of the Adamawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, was the man who made the dream of his office boy come true.

The lawyer said in a Facebook post on Friday that Kaura had confided in him that he had never worn suits in his entire life but usually admire people who wear suit, including his boss.

Moved by compassion, Yanta said he took his measurements and bought a suit for him and this made the office attendant happy and completely, a development which he said changed their relationship from boss/staff to friends.

Barr Yanta, who shared the pictures of Kaura on Facebook, wrote: “Few weeks ago, Kaura approached me in the office and said ‘Oga, anytime you wear a suit, I feel happy seeing you in it and I like seeing you in it too.’

“I told him to stop patronizing me and go straight to the point. He then told me that since he was born till now, he is about 30 years old, he had never worn any suit in his life, and that he always admired people wearing it.

“I told him to get me a measuring tape so that I can take his measurement and see what God will help us do. The rest is history.”

According to Yanta, Kaura approached him yesterday in the office on the suit he bought for him and insisted on taking a photograph with him.

“He said I should put him on Facebook to let people see him in a suit. I am not sharing this just because of the suit he is wearing, but I noticed that from the day he got delivery of the suit some days ago, he has been full of life, smiles and cheerful with everyone in the office. I have been getting the best out of him,” he said.

The lawyer also noted that since he bought the suit for Kaura, he has not been to the car wash, adding that Kaura willingly washed his car while also requesting for more tasks to be done.

Many of the lawyer’s colleagues who had never seen him in a suit now tease him ‘Kaura Wore Suit’.

“That is the new slogan people use to address this my friend in the office now, but I do not see it this way.

“The twist of God is without notice. God can make someone who is a servant in the morning to be a leader in the evening. He can turn a poor wretched man into a rich man before the sunset,” he said.

He added that he has seen a serious leadership lesson from what transpired between him and his office attendant.

In a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER, the PDP legal adviser said: “I am happy I put a smile on his face. Working with people lower than you in position or placement is just an opportunity. Trying to be bossy over them scares them away from you, and you may never get the best out of them.”

Kaura also spoke to this website, saying “I am truly glad to have met him. I feel so different and happy. He truly puts a smile on my face with this.

“I really pray that God will give him a long life so that he continues to be good to people.”