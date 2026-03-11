BREAKING: Three PDP Senators Defect To APC

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two senators from Adamawa State and one from Zamfara State on Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The two Adamawa senators are

Aminu Iya Abbas (Adamawa Central) and Amos Yohana (Adamawa North). The third senator is Aliyu Bilbis representing Zamfara Central.

The separate defection letters of the three senators were read at plenary on Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

They all cited the unresolved leadership crisis in the PDP, which has led to divisions and multiple court cases.

According to them, the crisis has weakened the PDP, making it impossible for them to further pursue their political careers on the platform.

Recall that the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, had similarly dumped the PDP for the APC last week, alongside members of the state legisture and the state executive council.

Also, the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, had on Monday, dumped the PDP for the APC.

The latest defection has given the APC an overwhelming majority in the Senate, enough to pass key legislation with or without support from members of the minority parties.