Four Reps Dump PDP, Labour Party

Four members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Inuwa Garuba, representing Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe State; Abdullahi El-Rasheed, who represents Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe State; and Mohammed Audu, representing Karim Lamido/Lau/Ardo-Kola federal constituency of Taraba State. All three moved from the PDP to the APC.

Obika Chinedu, the lawmaker representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari federal constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also defected from the Labour Party to the APC.

In a related development, Adewale Adebayo, who represents Irepodun/Olorunda/Osogbo/Orolu federal constituency of Osun State, announced his defection from the PDP to the Accord Party.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, read the defection notices during plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmakers attributed their decision to leave their former parties to internal crises within the PDP and LP.