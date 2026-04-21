Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing To June

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A Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a bail application filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, to the first week of June 2026.

The adjournment was granted by Justice Darius Khobo during proceedings in the corruption case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

El-Rufai is currently standing trial as the sole defendant following an amendment to the charge, which saw the removal of his former co-accused.

According to the ICPC, the former governor is facing allegations of multiple financial infractions during his administration. These include the approval of about N11 billion for a light-rail project that was allegedly not executed, the payment of approximately N289.8 million in excess severance packages, the handling of over 1.08 million dollars in World Bank funds, and the award of a N4.6 billion CCTV contract said to have violated due process.

The defendant has denied all allegations.

At an earlier sitting, defence counsel raised objections to last-minute amendments made to the charge by the prosecution, arguing that the changes disrupted proceedings and affected their preparation.

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The case has experienced repeated adjournments in recent weeks, drawing public attention due to its high-profile nature.

The latest development comes shortly after a Federal High Court in Kaduna granted El-Rufai bail in a separate ICPC matter. However, he remains entangled in multiple legal proceedings, including another case involving a 10-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and conversion of public assets.

Proceedings are expected to resume in June as both parties prepare to continue arguments on the bail application.