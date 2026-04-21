LP Announces Subcommittees For Party Congresses

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The Labour Party has released the list of chairmen and members of its electoral subcommittees for the forthcoming ward, local government, and state congresses across the country, as part of preparations for its 2026 National Convention.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, said the subcommittees were constituted to oversee the conduct of the congresses in their respective states.

The party had earlier announced its timetable, with ward congresses scheduled for Thursday, April 23, local government congresses on Friday, April 24, and state congresses on Saturday, April 25.

The subcommittees comprise experienced party members tasked with ensuring a credible and transparent process.

Those appointed as chairmen include Iheanacho Obioma (Abia); Francis Kim (Adamawa); Ekong Philip Solomon (Akwa Ibom); Chief Tony Asuoha (Anambra); Mustapha Adamu (Bauchi); Beredugo Ebimonyo (Bayelsa); Chief John Ochoga (Benue); Buratai (Borno); Urom P. Iyang (Cross River); Chuks Onitsha (Delta); Chief Mitchell Nwabueze (Ebonyi); Dr. Saliu Edogiawerie (Edo), Usman Mohammed (Niger); Owolabi Ezekiel (Ogun); Charles Afolabi (Ondo) and Balogun Ibrahim (Osun).

Also appointed are Babatunde Yusuf (Oyo); Fakorede Matthew (Ekiti); Dr. David Ogba (Enugu); Adoga S. Knaabayi (Gombe); Chinagorom Nwankpa (Imo); Mustapha Garba (Jigawa); Dr. Emmanuel Barau (Kaduna); and Kabiru Said (Kano). Ishaku Izang (Plateau); Amaobi Ogah (Rivers); Prof Muhamuda Muhammad (Sokoto); Jesse Williams (Taraba); Mukhtar Hassan (Yobe); and Haila Ayuba Baja (Zamfara).

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Ismail Bello (Katsina); Muh’d H. Birnin (Kebbi); Hon. Samuel Ajare (Kogi); Bodunde David Adebayo (Kwara); Chukwuemeka Ogbanna (Lagos); Dr. Muttaqa Yushau (Nasarawa); and Comrade Rose Uba-Anarah (FCT).

In a message to the appointees, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, urged them to discharge their duties with fairness and integrity.

“I charge you to carry out your responsibilities with utmost fairness, transparency, and integrity. You should always uphold the Party’s core values of equal opportunity and social justice.

“I also want you to reflect these principles in the discharge of your duties. The credibility of the Labour Party must be upheld throughout the congress process.

“As you are aware, our National Convention will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Umuahia, Abia State. I want to assure all our members and supporters that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and successful convention,” she said.