Gbajabiamila Should Be Sanctioned Over ‘Scatter ADC’ Comment – Timi Frank

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A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has criticised the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over his recent remarks on the African Democratic Congress.

Frank, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, described the comment as reckless and dangerous, saying it could encourage internal crisis within opposition parties and undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

He also called on the United States government to investigate and sanction the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, alleging that his actions could weaken democratic institutions.

The controversy stems from comments made by Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, during the 50th birthday celebration of the wife of the member representing Yagba federal constituency, House of Representatives, Hon. Leke Abejide in Abuja.

A video from the event, which surfaced online on Monday, captured him urging Abejide to remain in the ADC and intensify internal resistance amid the party’s ongoing leadership crisis.

The ADC has been embroiled in factional disputes in recent months, with rival camps laying claim to its leadership. Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission has declined to recognise either side pending legal clarity.

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Reacting, Frank argued that the Chief of Staff’s comments go beyond political banter and raise serious constitutional concerns, particularly given his position in government.

“Your statement, as Chief of Staff, raises serious concerns about the determination by President Bola Tinubu’s regime to truncate democracy.

“An inference can be made that there is an infringement on the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

He warned that any suggestion of political interference in judicial processes could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Timi warned that any suggestion that courts could be influenced “undermines public confidence in democratic institutions,” citing references to political actors, including Leke Abejide, as requiring clarification to avoid “dangerous interpretations.”

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According to him, the remarks reinforce suspicions of executive interference in the internal crises affecting opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and the ADC.

“When a Chief of Staff speaks, it reflects the body language of the President. This points to a deliberate attempt to weaken opposition and consolidate power.

“The audacity of the statement suggests nothing will happen even if opposition parties are destabilised. That is dangerous,” he added.

Frank further described Gbajabiamila as “an alter ego of the President” who had “displayed the arrogance of power,” insisting that public office holders must exercise restraint and respect constitutional boundaries.

He also called on the United States government to investigate and possibly sanction the presidential aide, alleging that his conduct could have broader implications for democratic governance.

“As an American citizen, he should be held accountable. We want to know if he is meeting his tax obligations in line with his earnings in Nigeria,” Frank said, describing him as “a bad ambassador of the United States.”

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“We call for his resignation with immediate effect. If such a statement were made in the United States, the official involved would have resigned forthwith,” he said.

He added that he plans to petition the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, stressing that “those entrusted with leadership must reflect humility, constitutional awareness and respect for separation of powers.”

In the viral clip that triggered the backlash, Gbajabiamila was heard rallying support for Abejide within the ADC’s internal contest.

“I know you to be a committed party man. I know you to be a fighter. I know you to be someone who does not like to be cheated. So please, my charge to you is to stay in that same ADC. Fight them. Scatter them. Hold on to your party, ADC. Do not abandon them.

“We like what you are doing. Continue. Don’t mind what the former governor said, that they will come and join the APC. No, no, no. Stay in ADC. Win your re-election in the ADC, and you will.

“Bring Gombe, what’s his name again? Bala Gombe. Bring him. Do the right thing. You are a fighter. Do the right thing. Nobody can come and take your party away from you. A party that you have built with your sweat, your money, and everything. Continue. Good luck in court,” he stated.