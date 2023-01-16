Criminal Political Structure, Poor Electricity Must Go If I’m Elected President – Obi At Chatham House

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he will adopt measures to dismantle what he called the criminal structure in the country and declare war on poor electricity supply in the country.

Speaking on Monday when he presented his policy framework at Chatham House in the UK, Obi said, “You have heard them say we don’t have structure, that structure is the one that has dismantled Nigeria.

“We will destroy that structure of criminality, I assure you of it,” Obi said.

On the poor electricity supply plaguing the country, Obi said, “I have said it that anyone can generate up to 100,000 megawatts with our licence.

“If a country with 60 million population generating over 40,000MW is declaring emergency on power, what do you think somebody with two million people generating 5,000 to 6,000MW will do? War!

“I am going to declare war on power and I will solve it. Anybody who stands on the way, so be it,” Obi assured.

He further assured that, “We’re going to turn around the power sector.

“Nigeria today generates 56,000 megawatts for 200 million people and South Africa, the second biggest in terms of economy on the continent, 60 million people, generates over 40,000 megawatts, yet, they have declared an emergency in the power sector,” Obi added