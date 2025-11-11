Criticisms Trail Wike’s Verbal Abuse Of Military Officer Over Abuja Land

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions following Tuesday’s heated confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a military officer over an alleged land-grabbing at Gaduwa District, Abuja.

The clash, captured in a viral social media video, showed the enraged minister exchanging words with an unidentified officer at Plot 1946, Buffer Transit, Southern Parkway. The property was linked to retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

In the footage, Wike accused the officer of illegally taking possession of the land, asking why the military was laying claim to it because it was linked to the retired naval chief.

“Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?” Wike queried.

The officer, in military camouflage, interrupted the minister, insisting the acquisition was legitimate.

“I am an officer with integrity. Everything was acquired legally,” he said.

Advertisement

Wike, angered by the interruption, ordered him to be quiet, but the officer retorted, “I will not shut up.”

The minister fired back, “You are a very big fool. As of the time I graduated, you were still in primary school.”

Amid the tension, the officer maintained that he was deployed to the site on official orders, which prompted Wike to warn: “You will see if you will not leave here. Go and develop there and let me see.”

Armed personnel had blocked the entrance to the plot with a truck, preventing bulldozers from the Department of Development Control from accessing the site for demolition.

Wike eventually withdrew after making and receiving several calls but vowed that the illegal construction would not continue.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists after the altercation, the minister accused the retired naval officer of using his military background to intimidate government officials.

Wike said, “I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position and said that he has a problem cannot approach my office to say, look, this is what is going on.

“But simply because he’s a military man, he could use that to intimidate Nigerians. I’m not one of those kind of persons that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation.”

Wike further said that the officers failed to produce valid documents authorising the development.

“You can imagine where you cannot even prove the documents. And the Director of Development Control said, look, I was here. I said bring the documents, you don’t have the documents. Bring the approval for building, you don’t have it. And how can we continue to allow lawlessness to prevail in this country?” he queried.

The minister further questioned what ordinary citizens without military backing were expected to do.

Advertisement

“What about those who don’t have the military? What about those who don’t have security? It has gotten to a level where, when government officials are carrying out their job, you go and bring security to intimidate them. And this government official — I will not accept that,” he said.

Wike disclosed that he had already spoken with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff.

“I’ve spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and I’ve spoken to the Chief of Naval Staff and they have assured me that they have to resolve the matter. We’re not coming here to have a shootout with anybody or to cause chaos.

“But what I can say, I would not allow it to happen. The way we have carried out our jobs in other areas is the same way it will be done here. He will not carry out this illegal development on land simply because he was a former Chief of Naval Staff. I would not allow that,” he said.

REACTIONS

The incident has since sparked debate among Nigerians on social media.

Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, criticised both the military and the minister, saying, “The military’s primary responsibility is to safeguard the country’s borders, but instead, it is devoting resources to protect a parcel of land for a high-ranking officer, allegedly acting on ‘orders.’ This scenario is the pervasive self-interest among officials who cater to the interests of a privileged minority at the expense of national protection with Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON, GSSRS not being an exception. As governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike too once stood in the way of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers, gun blazing, stopping them from arresting a corrupt judge friend of his. What a country!”

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, commended the minister’s performance, while calling for restraint.

He wrote, “Wike is doing an excellent job in Abuja but should not be encouraged to do this kind of stunt with soldiers.”

On his part, Isaac Fayose said, “Hahaha, Wike don meet person, we see no round. I love this soldier. Hey. Bully don meet bully Get out. If you think Nigeria is not a country of peculiar concern that means you yourself is a particular concern. Look at our country.

“Soldier, wey supposed to protect people from their killers wet dey fire our people, dey fight for land. Minister, wey supposed to get brain, e don reset him brain. I love my country.”

An X user, Imran U. Wakili, commended the officer’s composure, saying, “I love how the officer stood his ground and respect the uniform he is wearing. If it’s the black uniform guys they would have started doing bambiala (begging) for him.”

Another user, Oloye T.D., described the incident as a lesson for the minister.

“Wike finally met his match! It’s a total disgrace that a so-called civilian politician thinks he can humiliate an officer of the Federal Republic all because he’s been drunk on the power and corruption that come with office! Thank God for that gallant officer who reminded him that Nigeria isn’t his private estate.”

Another X user, Zaraki Kenpachi, wrote, “This young Naval Soldier that politely made Wike cry today, God will bless you for your courage.”

Obiasogu David criticised Wike’s behaviour, and commended the officer’s restraint.

He wrote, “Here’s Minister Wike, a mere appointee of the government, publicly harassing a military officer in such a crassly belittling manner, even calling him a F00L. Kudos to the officer for handling the situation with absolute maturity and discipline!✍️”

Similarly, Bede Ezeugu said, “Despite verbal assault, this well-mannered soldier maintained his cool, stood his ground while confronting Wike. I’m not sure he’s a Nigerian or passed through Nigerian military school.”

However, Saddam defended Wike’s actions, insisting that the minister was right to enforce the law.

“This scenario clearly shows that Minister Wike is simply doing his job diligently, ensuring that government policies and programs are implemented effectively. Those hailing the officer fail to understand the rule of law and proper protocol. Security personnel are meant to protect and facilitate lawful government operations, not obstruct or physically confront officials acting within their mandate.

“Celebrating insubordination or defiance against lawful authority only undermines governance, weakens institutional respect, and sets a dangerous precedent. True gallantry lies in upholding the law, supporting lawful authority, and ensuring orderly conduct, not in resisting officials who are simply executing their responsibilities.

“This incident should be a reminder that respect for authority and adherence to protocol are pillars of a functional democracy.”

THE WHISTLER reports that land grabbing and unauthorised property developments have long been contentious issues in the FCT. Since assuming office in August 2023, Wike has intensified enforcement actions, including demolitions, in a bid to restore the Abuja Master Plan and curb illegal encroachments.