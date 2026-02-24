Dangote Truck Kills LASTMA Officer, Two Others

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A fully loaded SHACMAN truck, owned by the Dangote Group, suffered a brake failure and killed a Lagos State Management Authority officer and two pedestrians.

The accident occurred at the Badagry Roundabout inward Seme, on Monday.

LASTMA said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then struck the LASTMA officer who was performing his traffic regulation duties and a pedestrian at the roundabout.

He added that the truck killed another individual before stopping approximately 200 meters from the initial point of impact.

In a statement on Tuesday by LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, expressed grief over the passing of their officer and the two other citizens involved.

“The Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) today announced with deep sorrow the tragic death of one of its officers and two other citizens in a devastating road accident that happened on Monday, 23rd of February, 2026 at the Badagry Roundabout inward Seme,” the statement read partly.

Taofiq further stated that the driver fled the accident scene but was later apprehended by other LASTMA personnel and handed over to the police.

He also noted that emergency response teams, including LASTMA officers, the Badagry Police Division, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Defence Corps and concerned citizens were immediately mobilised to the scene.

The victims were rushed to the General Hospital Badagry, where they were pronounced dead.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condoled with the families of the deceased.

“This is a heartbreaking incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“The LASTMA officer who lost his life was a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the people of Lagos. We honour his courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to his duty.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of mechanical failures,” he stated.

“We implore all haulage operators and logistics companies to implement rigorous and regular maintenance checks, especially on braking systems to prevent such avoidable accidents,” he added.

The vehicle was impounded and handed over to Badagry Police Division for forensic investigation.