Dominant Liverpool Put Five Past West Ham

A dominant display from defending champions Liverpool on Saturday resulted in a 5-2 victory over West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League.

The victory moved them level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

The hosts were rampant in the opening exchanges and were 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham pulled one back early in the second half through Tomas Soucek before Cody Gakpo restored Liverpool’s three-goal lead in the 70th minute.

West Ham, being coached by Nuno Espirito Santo scored again through Taty Castellanos. However, an Axel Disasi own goal ensured Liverpool hit five goals in a league game for the first time this season.

West Ham remain 18th, two points behind Nottingham Forest.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo said, “I think we are in a good run at the moment, and we would like to continue this run until the end of the season.

“We are in a good place at the moment, but we still have a lot to play for. Today was a good game, but there are things we can do better. It is up to us to put the pressure on them.”

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, said, “It’s difficult to explain, especially the first half. We are playing well and we were in the game, had chances, we combined well and defended well until set pieces. That determined the game overall.

“It’s disappointing because we’ve been working and there has been improvement. The players played well in the second half. We had chances to give Liverpool a lot of problems. Hopefully, it turns around and it comes to our side.

“Our fans were amazing today. This is reality. There are many positive things but a lot of things we have to improve before the next one.

“No matter what, we’re going to stick as a team, working for each other. We have belief and we have to keep fighting. We have been improving a lot in terms of togetherness. The boys understand the situation we are in.”