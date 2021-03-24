Dubai Deputy Ruler Al Maktoum Dies As Govt Announces 10 Day Mourning

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (75), has died on Wednesday, the UAE government announced.

The deceased had doubled as the Minister of Finance and Industry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Government of Dubai Media Office disclosed on Thursday that a 10-day national mourning will be observed for him while government agencies across the country would suspend work for three days.

“The Diwan of His Highness, the ruler of Dubai, mourns his forgiveness, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away to his Lord this Wednesday morning,” it added.

Al Maktoum was also laid at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai.

Reacting to the development, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, condoled with the UAE government over the great loss.

“I received the news of the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum – may God have mercy on him – and I send your condolences and the family of the deceased to your Highness and the family of the deceased, the most sincere and sincere condolences, asking the Almighty, Almighty, to cover him with his mercy and forgiveness, and dwell in his spaciousness, and to protect you from all evil and misfortune,” he said in a statement published on the country’s website.