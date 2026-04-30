Adeniyi, UAE Move To Boost Trade, Customs Cooperation

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The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has held high level talks with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to strengthen bilateral trade relations and enhance customs cooperation between both countries.

During the diplomatic engagement in Abuja, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed, congratulated Adeniyi on his emergence as Chairman of the World Customs Organization (WCO), describing the appointment as a significant milestone for Nigeria and the African continent.

Saeed commended the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service under Adeniyi, noting that collaboration between both countries has yielded tangible results, particularly in the growth of non oil trade.

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According to him, trade volumes in the sector recorded a substantial increase between 2023 and 2025, despite prevailing global and regional challenges.

He further disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been forwarded to enhance cooperation between the Nigeria Customs Service and UAE Customs, with a focus on trade facilitation and improved customs administration.

The ambassador described Adeniyi as one of the most distinguished guests received by the embassy, attributing Nigeria’s sustained trade growth to the efforts of the Customs leadership.

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Adeniyi expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE.

He said the engagement marked the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations aimed at boosting trade efficiency and fostering closer collaboration between customs administrations.

“We are committed to working with the UAE to simplify trade processes, particularly for small and medium-scale enterprises, and to leverage diplomatic channels to enhance cooperation among customs authorities,” he said.

Adeniyi added that trade relations between Nigeria and the UAE have seen significant improvement in the past two years, pledging continued engagement with stakeholders to promote efficiency and support legitimate trade.

He also stressed the need for both countries to collaborate in addressing activities that undermine Nigeria’s global image, noting that stronger bilateral cooperation would enhance security, build trust, and drive economic growth.