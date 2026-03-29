El-Rufai’s Mother’s Remains Arrive Abuja For Burial

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The family of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has announced the arrival of the remains of the ex-governor’s mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, in Abuja for burial.

Hajiya El-Rufai passed away on Friday, March 27, in Cairo, Egypt, after a brief illness. She had reportedly been living with her son in Cairo before her passing.

Her death came at a time when Nasir El-Rufai was in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission following his arrest over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna on March 24 on a 10-count charge, with the case adjourned until March 31, 2026, for hearing of pending applications, including his bail request.

He was, however, granted release from ICPC custody, reportedly to attend the burial rites and be with his family.

Notable Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, have paid tributes to the late Hajiya El-Rufai.

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Confirming the funeral arrangements in a statement posted on X, El-Rufai’s son and member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mohammed El-Rufai, stated that the deceased’s remains had arrived safely on Sunday morning in Abuja.

“This is to notify the general public that the remains of our grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, have safely landed in Abuja. The Janazah Prayer is by 1 p.m. as announced last night.

“The prayers will take place at the National Mosque and she will be buried at Gudu Cemetery by the grace of God. May Allah SWT bless her soul and all those that passed away before her,” he wrote.