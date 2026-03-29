Former Algerian President Liamine Zeroual Dies At 84

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Former President of Algeria, Liamine Zeroual, has died at the age of 84, the presidency announced on Sunday.

The government declared three days of national mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast across the country.

Zeroual, a former army general, led Algeria between 1994 and 1999 during a period of intense civil conflict. He came to power as head of a transitional administration before winning the country’s first multi-party presidential election in 1995.

Born on July 3, 1941, in Batna, he was part of the National Liberation Army that fought for Algeria’s independence from France.

He governed during the height of Algeria’s 1990s civil war and was widely regarded as a moderate leader who promoted dialogue in efforts to stabilise the country.

In 1998, he stepped down before completing his term, a move widely seen as aimed at easing internal political tensions, paving the way for Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who later ruled for two decades.

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After leaving office, Zeroual maintained a low public profile and declined calls to return to politics, though he remained a respected figure in national affairs.

The presidency said he died at a military hospital in Algiers following a prolonged illness.