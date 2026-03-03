Emegha Re-Elected Ebonyi APC Chairman

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Tuesday conducted the state Congress to elect new leadership of the party for the next 4 years.

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State while speaking at the event held at the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki attributed the success of the event to the peaceful disposition of Nigeria’s leader, and the national leader of the APC, President Tinubu.

“I thank our father President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for making this tremendous sacrifice”.

President Tinubu, the Governor observed is the reason the Congress is not fraught or marred by rage, rancour and political resentments.

“It is through him we are enjoying peace and stability today. Without him this event would not have been possible”, he observed.

He explained that the stakeholders of the party in the state gave nod to the adoption of consensus candidates to eliminate rancour and make the party stronger.

“I commend the leaders of the party for accepting our decision to go by concensus candidates.

“They have made sacrifices and God will give them what is greater than party executive positions”, he said

The entire state working committee members of the party led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha were all returned for a second term in office.